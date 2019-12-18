Punishment to be given to aiders of Gen Musharraf too: Faisal Vawda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday said punishment should also be given to those who were aiders of the General (R) Pervez Musharraf or part of the then government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday said punishment should also be given to those who were aiders of the General (R) Pervez Musharraf or part of the then government

Talking to a private news channel, he said those politicians who got National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and the judges who had taken oath under the Provisional Constitutional Order should be punished as well.

The minister said the law of the land should be implemented with its full spirit and without any discrimination.

He said in the past, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government had attacked the Supreme Court and now they were claiming for the rule of law.

He said Ishaq Dar, Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz had been declared absconders by the court and questioned, when they would be punished.