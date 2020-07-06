Punishments recommended by child abuse report to be implemented in all districts: Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtukhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Monday said that the punishments and suggestions recommended in child abuse report would be implemented in all the districts of province.

He expressed these views while chairing the proceedings of provincial assembly wherein Law Minister, Sultan Khan presented child abuse report prepared by special committee.

Speaker said it was a historic day as all the members of assembly have worked day and night to compile the report that would help creating awareness among people about child abuse besides controlling these incidents.

He said that punishments recommended by the report would be implemented in all the districts of province and members would monitor productivity of concerned departments in this regard. He also directed secretary social welfare to present monthly in the assembly report relating to issue.