Punitive action against lane violators still a far cry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The lane intrusion by two wheelers on the major arteries of Federal capital is speaking volumes of Islamabad Traffic Police's (ITP) inaction against the troublemakers.

Despite measures to smoothen traffic system in the capital, the situation continued to worsen over the period, especially the rash and careless driving by bikers.

Most often one comes across the bikers' over speeding, wheeling and threading on the major avenues that is not only risking their own but also others lives.

Many a time, they rash drive in the extreme right lane which is totally prohibited for them and this irresponsibility on their part results in accidents and serious injuries and sometimes death.

They are intolerant and ready to scuffle when advised, so nobody dares to engage with these unruly bikers. This tendency encourages them for further violations and they boldly violate the laws with impunity.

With the mounting vehicular pressure on already busy capital roads, it is becoming difficult to sail smoothly on these roads.

The Excise department claims to have registered around one million vehicles, although the roads infrastructure and capacity is the same. This generates heavy rushes and it is more agonizing when one have to also deal with the nuisance of bikers violations.

The motorists commute daily on Islamabad Expressway, Kashmir Highway, 7th avenue and other major roads Friday called for strict action against the lane intruders who were playing havoc with their lives by violating the traffic rules due to absence of the ITP.

"A First Information Report should be lodged against young motorists who are using wrong lanes as sometime their adventurism lead to a lethal accident," a government employee, Zahoor Ahmed, who travels regularly on Islamabad Expressway, told APP here.

The heavy fines and strict plenty were the need of hour as it was not about a violation but the safety of passengers, he added.

Another commuter, Khaleel Haider said it seemed that the safety of people lives and properties was not the priority of traffic police as most of their staff was deputed in posh areas rather than on big arteries of Islamabad.

He said it is also the responsibility of parents to keep an eye over the movements of their children and would not allow their teen age children to ply on the roads.

"It appears the culture of lecturing the children by their parents is fading away as one can see a large number of amateur drivers are endangering citizens' lives on the roads with their adventurism," he remarked.

An official of ITP said the enforcement of traffic laws were being ensured in the federal capital on regular basis, regretting that several awareness campaigns had not bore the desired fruits.

He admitted the fact that the deterrence approach was imperative in the prevailing situation.

"Issuing a ticket to a violator is not the only solution as there are some western countries that send such violators to jail," he added.

About the actions taken against the violators, the official said a special squad had been constituted to stop under-age drivers from plying over the capital's roads.

He said as many as 107,620 tickets issued to careless drivers and 3,924 against reckless driving while 31,710 challans delivered to the lane violators during the first nine month of this year.

The official also complained about the paucity of staff and other resources.

A traffic sergeant requesting anonymity said that the ITP was overburdened due to dearth of personnel and had to accommodate VIP movements and heavy influx of traffic with 16 hours duty.

