Punitive Action Against Student For Conversing In Urdu: Private School Slapped With Fine As Registration Suspended

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister for education Syed Sardar Shah, while taking notice of misbehaviour with a student of a private school in Nazimabad, on Monday has suspended the registration of the school and imposed a fine of Rs100,000.

The minister earlier, following the social media outcry, had directed for inquiry into the matter, which was completed.

According to details, the student was reportedly speaking urdu language in the school's premises and was later subjected to bullying by the respective teacher and students.

Meanwhile, as per the directions, a five-member committee of the directorate of private schools presented a report of the said incident.

The committee had recorded statements of the school's principal and the parents of the complainant student.

The minister said that no student could be punished for speaking the mother tongue while in school, adding it was the right of a child to converse in their own mother language.

