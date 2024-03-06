Open Menu

Punjab 17-member Cabinet Takes Oath

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2024 | 05:07 PM

Punjab 17-member cabinet takes oath

Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman has administered oath to the new members of the cabinet.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2024) The 18-member Punjab cabinet took oath at Governor House on Wednesday. The oath taking ceremony was conducted at the Punjab Governor House which started with proper recitation of the Holy Quran.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other senior leaders of her party were also present there. Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan also graced the occasion.

Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman administered oath to the cabinet members including Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari, Bilawal Yasmin, Mian Shuja-ur-Rehman and others. The close relatives of the cabinet members were also present there on the occasion.

Marriyum Aurangzeb took oath as a senior minister of the provincial cabinet. Azma Bukhari, according to the reports, would be made provincial minister for information and culture.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Governor Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb Cabinet Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Int'l conference on “Recent advances in computer ..

Int'l conference on “Recent advances in computer science, IT” concludes

2 minutes ago
 Relief to people first priority: Commissioner

Relief to people first priority: Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 NZC security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium

NZC security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium

2 minutes ago
 Development, welfare of city being made: DC

Development, welfare of city being made: DC

2 minutes ago
 DC Sanghar reviews arrangements for local governme ..

DC Sanghar reviews arrangements for local government by-election

26 minutes ago
 Empowering Luban Workshop staff to benefit BRI cou ..

Empowering Luban Workshop staff to benefit BRI countries

26 minutes ago
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stresses ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stresses zero-tolerance for overpricin ..

26 minutes ago
 Kewell's Yokohama take slender lead in Asian Champ ..

Kewell's Yokohama take slender lead in Asian Champions League quarter-final

26 minutes ago
 Ibad asks PTI to withdraw protest call

Ibad asks PTI to withdraw protest call

26 minutes ago
 Five killed in LPG cylinder blasts in India's Utta ..

Five killed in LPG cylinder blasts in India's Uttar Pradesh

26 minutes ago
 SEPA, Agha Khan Hospital organizes awareness works ..

SEPA, Agha Khan Hospital organizes awareness workshop on "Green Initiatives in H ..

26 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 ..

Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan