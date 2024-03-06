Punjab 17-member Cabinet Takes Oath
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2024 | 05:07 PM
Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman has administered oath to the new members of the cabinet.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2024) The 18-member Punjab cabinet took oath at Governor House on Wednesday. The oath taking ceremony was conducted at the Punjab Governor House which started with proper recitation of the Holy Quran.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other senior leaders of her party were also present there. Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan also graced the occasion.
Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman administered oath to the cabinet members including Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari, Bilawal Yasmin, Mian Shuja-ur-Rehman and others. The close relatives of the cabinet members were also present there on the occasion.
Marriyum Aurangzeb took oath as a senior minister of the provincial cabinet. Azma Bukhari, according to the reports, would be made provincial minister for information and culture.
