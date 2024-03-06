Punjab 18-member Cabinet Takes Oath
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2024 | 05:07 PM
Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman has administered oath to the new members of the cabinet.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2024) The 18-member Punjab cabinet took oath at Governor House on Wednesday. The oath taking ceremony was conducted at the Punjab Governor House which started with proper recitation of the Holy Quran.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and other senior leaders of her party were also present there. Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan also graced the occasion.
Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman administered oath to the cabinet members including Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari, Bilawal Yasmin, Mian Shuja-ur-Rehman and others. The close relatives of the cabinet members were also present there on the occasion.
Marriyum Aurangzeb took oath as a senior minister of the provincial cabinet. Azma Bukhari, according to the reports, would be made provincial minister for information and culture.
Recent Stories
Chairman PCB calls on franchise owners of PSL 9
New Zealand's security delegation visits Gaddafi Stadium
PSL 2024 Match 23 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who ..
Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top priorities: Chaudhry Shafay Hussa ..
Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week
PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters
PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..
Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps
PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators
Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC
US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Promotion of electric bikes vital to abolish pollution, save expenses: Khawaja Suleman Siddique4 seconds ago
-
Saudi delegation visits at SFIC for investments in various sectors10 minutes ago
-
Price Magistrates given three-day deadline to improve performance10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan desires to expand trade, economic cooperation with friendly countries: President10 minutes ago
-
NCHR team visits district jail Abbottabad to access inmate condition10 minutes ago
-
“PFA's Eat Safe Kids” awareness seminar held20 minutes ago
-
British Council's measures for betterment of climate, environment lauded40 minutes ago
-
Customs dept seizes smuggled goods worth over Rs 360m in Feb40 minutes ago
-
DPO lauds bravery of Dera police in war against terrorism50 minutes ago
-
KPRA conducts training workshop for Accountant General of Pakistan officials on FABS50 minutes ago
-
Power suspension notified on KP feeders50 minutes ago
-
Saraiki culture day observed in DI Khan, Tank50 minutes ago