Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Installing 122 Water Filtration Plants In Sargodha Division: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Commissioner Sargodha Dr Irshad Ahmed on Tuesday said that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority was installing 122 water filtration plants in Sargodha division out of which civil work of 73 had been completed

He said that RO plants had also been installed at 55 places while civil work of 49 was in progress, adding that all the plants would be made functional by August 31.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding water filtration plants in the division. The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo, ADCF & P Shoaib Niswana, Director Development Bilal Hassan, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid and Director Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Yasir Shabbir.

The meeting was further informed that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority was installing 64 RO plants in Sargodha district under annual development program out of which civil work of 41 had been completed and 36 plants had been installed while work on 23 was in progress.

As many as 30 RO plants were being set up in Khushab district and civil work of 12 had been completed while work on 15 was in progress.

Similarly, 12 out of 20 buildings in Mianwali had been completed and a filtration plant had been installed and work was underway on eight plants. In Bhakkar district, all the civil work of eight filtration plants had been completed while three plants had also been installed.

The meeting was further informed that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in collaboration with Islamic Aid would install 62 more RO plants in Sargodha district in the second phase.

Commissioner Dr. Irshad Ahmed also directed to take steps to make functional all the inactive filtration plants in the division in a phased manner.

