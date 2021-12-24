Punjab-Aab-e-Pak authority to revive 29 non-functional water filtration plants

The Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad, said on Friday that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority would activate 29 non-functional water filtration plants

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad, said on Friday that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority would activate 29 non-functional water filtration plants.

He said that all out efforts were being made to provide clean drinking water supply to the people of city of Saints.

Dr Irshad Ahmad said that 100 water filtration plants in schools, 65 WASA and 56 filtration plants of Municipal Corporation were functional.

He said that the directions were issued for mentioning date of filters replacement at all filtration plants and added that provision of clean drinking water would help to avert from various diseases.

Tjhe Commissioner said that clean drinking water facility was being ensured to every citizen.

The Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has started paper work and the 29 water filtration plants will be activated within three months, Commissioner concluded.