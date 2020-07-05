Punjab ACE recovered Rs 4.419bln in June

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :On the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) launched campaign a recovered Rs 4.419 billion in June 2020.

The ACE also made cash recovery of Rs 103.98 million in one month, said a handout, issued here on Sunday.

The department also retrieved 4,856 kanals and 16 marlas of state land from the land grabbers worth Rs 3.360 billion in one month. The ACE made indirect recovery of Rs 954.08 million in one month.

The ACE received 523 complaints on Report Corruption App in one month, redressed 315 of those forthwith and action on others was ongoing. The department received 571 complaints in one month, 574 complaints including previous complaints were resolved in one month. The ACE conducted 324 inquires in the month of June and decisions on 271 under-process complaints was being made.

The ACE registered 97 cases after conducting through investigation and 99 ongoing cases were decided. Around 59 challans were being submitted and totally 132 persons were arrested. The ACE arrested one court absconder and eight proclaimed offenders in this period.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that zero tolerance policy against corruption was being strictly implemented and vowed that the corrupt mafia would be eradicated at every level. He lamented that massive corruption being committed in the past ruined the country. The CM pledged that under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, indiscriminate action against corrupt mafia would continue.