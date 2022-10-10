Punjab ACE refused to hand over record of case against Rana Sana: ICT Police

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Monday claimed that the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team had refused to hand over the record of the case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Monday claimed that the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team had refused to hand over the record of the case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The arrest warrant was properly received at the police station, with noting down of details about the arrival and departure (of the ACE team), the ICT Police said on its Twitter handle.

The Punjab ACE did not adopt a clear stand though it was told to act in a legal way, it added.

However, it would take action in the (instant) case in accordance with all the legal procedures as it it was always ready to comply with the orders of all courts.

The ICT Police appealed to the officers of Punjab ACE to settle the legal matters as per law and avoid issuing wrong statements over the matter. Misstatements, it added, might create hurdles in cooperation among institutions on administrative affairs, and it reserved the right to initiate legal proceedings on the meeter.