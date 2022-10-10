UrduPoint.com

Punjab ACE Refused To Hand Over Record Of Case Against Rana Sana: ICT Police

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Punjab ACE refused to hand over record of case against Rana Sana: ICT Police

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Monday claimed that the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team had refused to hand over the record of the case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Monday claimed that the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team had refused to hand over the record of the case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The arrest warrant was properly received at the police station, with noting down of details about the arrival and departure (of the ACE team), the ICT Police said on its Twitter handle.

The Punjab ACE did not adopt a clear stand though it was told to act in a legal way, it added.

However, it would take action in the (instant) case in accordance with all the legal procedures as it it was always ready to comply with the orders of all courts.

The ICT Police appealed to the officers of Punjab ACE to settle the legal matters as per law and avoid issuing wrong statements over the matter. Misstatements, it added, might create hurdles in cooperation among institutions on administrative affairs, and it reserved the right to initiate legal proceedings on the meeter.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Punjab Interior Minister Police Station Twitter Rana SanaUllah All

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

29 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

2 hours ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

3 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.