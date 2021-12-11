Punjab achieves highest single day vaccination figures

Punjab achieved highest single day coronavirus vaccination target with inoculating 955,000 people in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab achieved highest single day coronavirus vaccination target with inoculating 955,000 people in 24 hours.

According to handout issued here on Saturday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) and Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid appreciated the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) for inoculating maximum people in one day.

P&SHD Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch said that CEOs and frontline workers deserve appreciation for great performance hoping that the momentum would continue.

He said the second phase of Reach Every Door (RED) campaign was underway at full swing and Punjab was making all-out efforts to achieve 100 percent target.