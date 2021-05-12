UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Achieves Record 20.9 Mln Metric Ton Wheat Target, Says Agriculture Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 06:20 PM

Punjab achieves record 20.9 mln metric ton wheat target, says agriculture minister

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi Wednesday said that bumper wheat crop was achieved as over 20.9 million metric ton wheat target obtained this year which is record

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi Wednesday said that bumper wheat crop was achieved as over 20.9 million metric ton wheat target obtained this year which is record.

While giving media briefing at Multan press club here , provincial minister said that wheat was cultivated over 16.1 million acres land after effective awareness drive launched by the government while 31.5 per mound per acre wheat yield was achieved.

Agriculture minister said that the credit of bumper cotton crop goes to tireless efforts of growers and agriculture scientists.

He said that Punjab government was providing exemplary relief to growers following the Prime Minister's agriculture reforms programme.

He said that full reward of crop would be given to growers so that bumper crop could also be achieved in future.

He said that subsidy was being extended to growers through kisan card first time in the country's history to bring revolution in agriculture sector and added that Rs 5 billion subsidy would be delivered to over one million growers in a transparent manner.

Gardezi further said that the work on new seed varieties was continued with rapid pace to enhance the yield of wheat, cotton and other crops.

He said that reforms were made on war footing to provide pesticides and fertilizers to growers at their doorsteps and its results achieved in bumper crop.

The price of wheat was enhanced to Rs 1800 per mound from Rs 1400 to provide relief to wheat growers.

Provincial Minister said that 9,50,000 growers had availed the subsidy benefits on fertilizers and seed through smart subsidy scheme consisted on E-vouchers last year.

Related Topics

Multan Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Price Cotton Media From Government Wheat Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Chief Minister seeks report about death of man due ..

21 minutes ago

CM directs cleanliness of nullahs before Monsoon

21 minutes ago

Seven more vaccination centres set up in Hafizabad ..

21 minutes ago

Council of Europe's Rights Commissioner Urges Gree ..

21 minutes ago

Moldova's Party of Socialists, Communists Sign Dea ..

6 minutes ago

Some 71% of Gas Stations in North Carolina's Charl ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.