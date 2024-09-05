Open Menu

Punjab Acid Control Bill 2024 Submitted For Approval

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Punjab Acid Control Bill 2024 submitted for approval

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Hina Parvez Butt submitted a bill to the office of DG Parliamentary Affairs and Research Khalid Mahmoud.

She stated that the bill was developed in collaboration with the Initiative for Sustainable Development and aims to regulate the sale and purchase of acid to prevent acid throwing incidents. She said, "We are actively working towards creating a safer society for women." She said that after approval, the bill would be enforced across Punjab.

According to the bill, the acid traders must obtain a licence from the licensing authority. The deputy commissioner would be the licensing authority and licence would be valid for two years. The authorities could cancel any licence in case of violations of the law. Failure to obtain a licence within 120 days of the law's enforcement would result in heavy fines and penalties. The sale and purchase of acid to individuals under 18 years old was prohibited.

