Punjab Acquires First Airlift Drone For Rescue, Relief Efforts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Punjab acquires first airlift drone for rescue, relief efforts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has launched Pakistan’s first emergency airlift drone service for rescue and relief operations, designed to evacuate flood victims from hard-to-reach areas.

According to a spokesperson, the Home Department Punjab has acquired a modern airlift drone capable of lifting and transporting individuals weighing up to 200 kilograms to safer locations during emergency situations.

Secretary Home Punjab, Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi, directed the immediate deployment of the drone to flood-affected areas in South Punjab, particularly Multan. Prior to deployment, successful test flights of the drone were conducted by the Civil Defence on River Ravi in Lahore, he added.

Dr. Ahmad Javed has directed the procurement of 10 additional airlift drones for civil defence added that this is the first emergency airlift drone service of its kind in Pakistan.

He said the Home Department is equipping the Civil Defence Resilience Corps with modern tools and international-standard training to enhance its operational capacity. “Civil Defence personnel are the frontline soldiers during natural disasters, ensuring the safety of lives, livestock, and property,” he added.

Dr. Qazi also noted that trained Civil Defence staff and volunteers are playing a vital role in not only rescuing stranded individuals but also in providing shelter, food and medical assistance to flood victims.

He further informed that the registration of volunteers for the Civil Defence Resilience Corps is in progress, with more than 4,000 individuals registered during the current week. Citizens can register online as Civil Defence volunteers based on their skillsets at vcd.home.gop.pk.

