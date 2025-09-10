Punjab Acquires First Airlift Drone For Rescue, Relief Efforts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has launched Pakistan’s first emergency airlift drone service for rescue and relief operations, designed to evacuate flood victims from hard-to-reach areas.
According to a spokesperson, the Home Department Punjab has acquired a modern airlift drone capable of lifting and transporting individuals weighing up to 200 kilograms to safer locations during emergency situations.
Secretary Home Punjab, Dr. Ahmad Javed Qazi, directed the immediate deployment of the drone to flood-affected areas in South Punjab, particularly Multan. Prior to deployment, successful test flights of the drone were conducted by the Civil Defence on River Ravi in Lahore, he added.
Dr. Ahmad Javed has directed the procurement of 10 additional airlift drones for civil defence added that this is the first emergency airlift drone service of its kind in Pakistan.
He said the Home Department is equipping the Civil Defence Resilience Corps with modern tools and international-standard training to enhance its operational capacity. “Civil Defence personnel are the frontline soldiers during natural disasters, ensuring the safety of lives, livestock, and property,” he added.
Dr. Qazi also noted that trained Civil Defence staff and volunteers are playing a vital role in not only rescuing stranded individuals but also in providing shelter, food and medical assistance to flood victims.
He further informed that the registration of volunteers for the Civil Defence Resilience Corps is in progress, with more than 4,000 individuals registered during the current week. Citizens can register online as Civil Defence volunteers based on their skillsets at vcd.home.gop.pk.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al ..
Sharjah Ruler witnesses inspiring speeches at 14th IGCF
FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant
UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Com ..
Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Friday
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflow ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee visits PR Academy, reviews capacity-building efforts7 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes scholarship cheques among minority students7 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates rescue teams for swiftly draining water from Gujrat7 minutes ago
-
American woman approaches IHC for custody of kids7 minutes ago
-
70,000 People shifted to safe locations: Nasir Shah7 minutes ago
-
District East Police join rescue efforts amid heavy rains in Karachi7 minutes ago
-
Court issues arrest warrants against AC city7 minutes ago
-
DHO Haripur leads dengue awareness drive in Kangra Colony hotspot7 minutes ago
-
Punjab acquires first airlift drone for rescue, relief efforts7 minutes ago
-
Court dismisses accused bail in case of threatening tiktoker girl7 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court17 minutes ago
-
Floodwater enters more areas in Bahawalpur17 minutes ago