Punjab Administration reshuffles many ADLGs

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):Secretary Municipal Government, Punjab has reshuffled Assistant Director Local Government Attock Sardar Asad Ali Khan to ADLG Jhelum and Dina ADLG Kallar to R.

Arif Hussain as AD. ADLG Pindi Gheb to LG Attock, ADLG Fateh Jang Akbar M Abbas, ADLG Pindi Gheb to ADLG Zamir Hasan, ADLG Chakwal to Choha Saidan Shah, Tala Gang, Lawhe and ADLG Chakwal, ADLG Bahawalnagar Rizwan Arshad to ADLG Ahmedpur Sharqiya, ADLG Haroon Abad Muhammad Saleem to ADLG and DDLG Bahawalnagar, ADLG Fort Abbas Muhammad Aslam to ADLG Chishtiya and Manchanabad, ADLG Chishtian Zaheer Ahmad to ADLG Arifwala, ADLG Bahawalpur Niaz Ahmad to ADLG Bahawalpur Sadar, Hasalpur and Yazma.

ADLG Ahmed Pur Sharqia Rizwan Ahmad to ADLG Haroon Abad and Fort Abbas, ADLG Bhakkar Abdul Rahim to ADLG Khosha. B. ADLG Ma Nakira Altaf Hussain to ADLG Sargodha, ADLG Darya Khan Waseem Abbas to ADLG Sahiwal Sargodha, ADL G. Chakwal has issued orders to appoint Asif Nawaz as ADLG Kallar.