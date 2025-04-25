Punjab Advancing Cardiac Healthcare: Khawaja Salman
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 09:25 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, concrete steps are being taken to provide the best health facilities to the people of Punjab.
He announced that state-of-the-art institutes of cardiology are being established in Lahore and Sargodha to meet the growing healthcare needs.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at the Specialized Health Care and Medical education Department on Friday. The meeting focused on the progress of the cardiac center being set up at Sahiwal Teaching Hospital.
During the session, the minister was briefed on the latest developments related to the project. He emphasized the importance of timely completion and directed authorities to ensure the cardiac center at Sahiwal Teaching Hospital is completed without delay.
The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Additional Secretary Anwar Briar, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, and Director Finance Hamadul Rab. Principal Sahiwal Teaching College Professor Imran Hassan and his team, along with the XEN and SDO, joined the meeting via video link.
