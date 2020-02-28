Punjab advisor wants sugarcane growers' dues cleared in 15 days

UrduPoint.com
Punjab government advisor on agriculture Sardar Abdul Hayee Khan Dasti Friday urged all the sugar mills owners to ensure payments to sugarcane growers within next fifteen days

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) : Punjab government advisor on agriculture Sardar Abdul Hayee Khan Dasti Friday urged all the sugar mills owners to ensure payments to sugarcane growers within next fifteen days.

Presiding over a meeting to discuss issue of payments to sugarcane growers with the representatives of farmers and sugar mills owners here, Dasti said that farmers should get their dues without any further delay.

Additional deputy commissioner finance and planning, deputy director agriculture Sheikh Yousuf Ur Rahman and other officials were also in attendance.

Punjab advisor on agriculture said that Pakistan's economy largely dependent on agriculture and farmers were its backbone adding that government would not tolerate any laxity in payment of dues to farmers.

Deputy director agriculture advised farmers to sow only the registered and approved varieties of sugarcane so that farmers get better production and earn good profit.

