Punjab Agri dept launches 'Kisan Card'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has launched 'Kisan Card' as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide direct cash subsidy to farmers.

A spokesman for Agriculture department said here on Tuesday that under this historic initiative farmers would get fertilizer and seed on concessional price.

He said that farmers could use 'Kisan Card' on ATM machines to get instant cash.

More than 1 million registered farmers would get subsidy of billion of rupees in a period of one year, he added.

Spokesman said that under Kisan Card, farmers would get subsidy of Crop Bima Takaful, e-credit and agri inputs.

He further said that for 'Kisan Card' registration, Agriculture department, Punjab Land Record Authority, Punjab Information Technology board, NADRA and branch less banking operators were working together under a comprehensive system.

Farmers could contact on helpline 17000-0800 for getting information, he added.