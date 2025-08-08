Punjab Agri dept releases cotton production estimates till July 31st

The Punjab Agriculture department has released its cotton production estimates till July 31, 2025, highlighting that these figures are derived using internationally recognized and scientifically proven methods

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture department has released its cotton production estimates till July 31, 2025, highlighting that these figures are derived using internationally recognized and scientifically proven methods.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, these include random sampling and ground truthing techniques widely adopted for yield estimation across various countries.

The Crop Reporting Service (CRS) employs GPS-enabled tools and FAO-endorsed methodologies, supported by a real-time digital dashboard that ensures transparency and facilitates evidence-based policy decisions.

According to the Crop Reporting Service (CRS), seed cotton in Punjab is projected to reach 609,000 bales based on harvesting data recorded up to July 31, 2025.

This year, Punjab had achieved remarkable success in cotton cultivation, with early planting carried out on 781,000 acres, contributing to a total sown area of 3.16 million acres.

Extensive efforts have been made to support the crop, including enhanced field services, active participation of universities, agricultural interns and the private sector through the cotton campaign.

Additionally, Sahulat Bazaars were established to ensure the timely availability of quality seeds, fertilizers and pesticides to farmers.

Barring slight to moderate impacts from heatwaves, rainfall, and localised pest attacks at certain sites, the overall condition of the cotton crop was satisfactory.

All-out efforts were being made and would continue to ensure the health of the crop and to secure better prices for farmers.

Moreover, to avoid any confusion, the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has been requested to implement a foolproof mechanism at all operational ginning factories to ensure accurate and real-time reporting of the cotton received and processed.

This step was essential for enhancing transparency, strengthening data integrity and supporting coordinated efforts across institutions involved in cotton monitoring and policy formulation.

The Punjab Agriculture Department has emphatically clarified that the official record of national cotton production was based on crop reporting estimates compiled from all provinces. Therefore, drawing comparisons with the fortnightly data of cotton arriving at ginning factories lacks justification.

The department has reaffirmed its commitment to constructive collaboration with all institutions, including the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) to safeguard the interests of the public, private stakeholders and cotton farmers and to support the development of evidence-based agricultural policies.