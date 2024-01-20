Punjab Agri Deptt Offers Cash Prizes On Maximum Per Acre Wheat Production
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture Department on Saturday has announced cash prizes for winners on maximum wheat production and sought application from the farmers.
According to Agriculture Information Department, the cash prizes worth millions of rupees will be given to farmers. The farmers having farms of five acres or above size will be eligible for contesting the event. However, the farmers who are shareholder in growing wheat would also be eligible for participation in the competition.
However, in the arid areas, the farmers with two acres can also submit their name for contest. The farmers have been instructed to cultivate only recommended varieties.
The government employees and registered progressive farmers will not be entitled to participate in the contest. The farmers can submit application by January 31, 2024. The department officials instructed farmers to obtain forms from office of assistant director offices concerned or call at 0800-17000.
