Punjab Agri Minister Message On Eid Ul Azha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Monday congratulated the entire nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
According to a spokesperson,PM agriculture and Livestock said that today was the day of sacrifice and joining the happiness of others.
It was our social obligation that we take care of the needs of poor and orphans,he added.
Following on the Sunnah Ibrahimi brings a sense of self-sacrifice and realisation for others he added.
We should also remember the sacrifices of Kashmiris and martyrs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha,he added.
The provincial minister further said that the Punjab government had allocated a huge amount of Rs9 billion for the development of the livestock sector as well as welfare of farmers in the budget, which will promote better breeding of animals and corporate farming.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President offers Eid prayers at Zardari House, Nawabshah2 minutes ago
-
Rich, philanthropists must help assist poor to mitigate inflation's effects: Gillani42 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness arrangements at Lakshmi chowk2 hours ago
-
DC Lahore greets people on Eid ul Azha2 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi felicitate nation on Eid-ul-Azha2 hours ago
-
CM KP greets entire Pakistani nation on Eid-ul-Adha2 hours ago
-
Awareness campaign launched on Aircraft safety, bird strike mitigation3 hours ago
-
Tarar extends greeting to nation on Eid-ul-Azha3 hours ago
-
Govt to ensure maximum facilities to visiting tourists during Eidul Azha days: Zahid4 hours ago
-
Chairperson CPWB message on Eid ul Azha4 hours ago
-
KP Governor Faisal Kundi offers Eid prayers in DI Khan4 hours ago
-
Eid ul Azha prayers observed under tight security4 hours ago