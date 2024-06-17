Punjab agri minister message on Eid ul Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Monday congratulated the entire nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a spokesperson,PM agriculture and Livestock said that today was the day of sacrifice and joining the happiness of others.

It was our social obligation that we take care of the needs of poor and orphans,he added.

Following on the Sunnah Ibrahimi brings a sense of self-sacrifice and realisation for others he added.

We should also remember the sacrifices of Kashmiris and martyrs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha,he added.

The provincial minister further said that the Punjab government had allocated a huge amount of Rs9 billion for the development of the livestock sector as well as welfare of farmers in the budget, which will promote better breeding of animals and corporate farming.