Open Menu

Punjab Agriculture Department’s Campaign For Early Cotton Sowing Nears 1 Miln-acre Target

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Punjab Agriculture Department’s campaign for early cotton sowing nears 1 miln-acre target

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture Department has launched a comprehensive campaign to promote early cotton sowing from February 15 to March 31, 2025, aiming to enhance cotton productivity across the province.

According to a department spokesperson, with the availability of three-gene cotton varieties resistant to bollworms, including pink bollworm, early cotton sowing has shown promising results, leading to higher yields and increased profitability for farmers. It offers multiple benefits, including optimal growth in mild temperatures, reduced pesticide use, lower irrigation needs, better protection against pests and monsoon rains, and higher returns.

To ensure widespread adoption, the Punjab Agriculture Department has set a target of 1 million acres, with all stakeholders working together to achieve this goal.

Small and mega farmer days and training sessions are being organized, while print and electronic media are being effectively used for awareness. Additionally, the Government of Punjab is providing Rs 25,000 per farmer through the Kisan Card for those cultivating at least 5 acres of early cotton.

In Faisalabad Division alone, around 50,000 acres of early cotton have already been sown. With the ongoing momentum, it is expected that by March 31, after the harvesting of Canola and Raya, the set target will not only be achieved but possibly exceeded.

Director General/Chief Scientist Agriculture (Research), Dr Sajid-ur-Rahman, reaffirmed the department’s commitment to achieving the production target. "We are determined to enhance cotton yield and ensure that farmers across Punjab benefit from early sowing," he told APP.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings bey ..

Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools

6 minutes ago
 Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquart ..

Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago
 Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconi ..

Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations

36 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution app ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..

51 minutes ago
 Portuguese President calls early election for May ..

Portuguese President calls early election for May 18

1 hour ago
 Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creati ..

Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

5 hours ago
 'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on Mar ..

'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago
 UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Seni ..

UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..

12 hours ago
 UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annua ..

UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets ri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan