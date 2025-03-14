- Home
Punjab Agriculture Department’s Campaign For Early Cotton Sowing Nears 1 Miln-acre Target
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture Department has launched a comprehensive campaign to promote early cotton sowing from February 15 to March 31, 2025, aiming to enhance cotton productivity across the province.
According to a department spokesperson, with the availability of three-gene cotton varieties resistant to bollworms, including pink bollworm, early cotton sowing has shown promising results, leading to higher yields and increased profitability for farmers. It offers multiple benefits, including optimal growth in mild temperatures, reduced pesticide use, lower irrigation needs, better protection against pests and monsoon rains, and higher returns.
To ensure widespread adoption, the Punjab Agriculture Department has set a target of 1 million acres, with all stakeholders working together to achieve this goal.
Small and mega farmer days and training sessions are being organized, while print and electronic media are being effectively used for awareness. Additionally, the Government of Punjab is providing Rs 25,000 per farmer through the Kisan Card for those cultivating at least 5 acres of early cotton.
In Faisalabad Division alone, around 50,000 acres of early cotton have already been sown. With the ongoing momentum, it is expected that by March 31, after the harvesting of Canola and Raya, the set target will not only be achieved but possibly exceeded.
Director General/Chief Scientist Agriculture (Research), Dr Sajid-ur-Rahman, reaffirmed the department’s commitment to achieving the production target. "We are determined to enhance cotton yield and ensure that farmers across Punjab benefit from early sowing," he told APP.
