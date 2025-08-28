Open Menu

Punjab Agriculture Dept Advises Farmers On Precautionary Measures

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Punjab Agriculture Dept advises farmers on precautionary measures

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised farmers to adopt timely precautionary measures to protect their crops and livestock in light of the recent flood situation.

A spokesperson for the department urged farmers to pay close attention to alerts issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and immediately shift their livestock and valuable belongings from flood-affected or vulnerable areas to safe locations. He stressed that quick action was essential to safeguard standing crops and agricultural land from further damage.

The department further recommended that seeds, fertilisers, and other inputs be stored in secure warehouses to prevent losses.

Farmers were also advised to move agricultural machinery and dairy farm livestock to elevated and safe sites.

The spokesperson added that once floodwater recedes, farmers should promptly drain fields to maintain soil fertility and crop health. He also encouraged them to seek guidance from nearby agricultural experts on land restoration and future crop cultivation, based on local conditions.

For assistance in emergencies, farmers can contact the Agriculture Helpline at 0800-17000, available Monday to Sunday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

Recent Stories

CM Maryam reviews flood situation in Ravi River on ..

CM Maryam reviews flood situation in Ravi River on boat at Shahdara

5 hours ago
 PTA initiates investigation into Temu, Shein follo ..

PTA initiates investigation into Temu, Shein following CCP concerns

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2025

9 hours ago
 PM vows to resolve flood related issues with natio ..

PM vows to resolve flood related issues with national coordination

1 day ago
 Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s ..

Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s Narowal district

1 day ago
Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s ..

Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s Narowal district

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

1 day ago
 Brilliant Student Secures Excellent Marks In Sahiw ..

Brilliant Student Secures Excellent Marks In Sahiwal Board

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

2 days ago
 PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying ..

PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying Imran Khan family visit

3 days ago
 PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying ..

PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying Imran Khan family visit

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan