Punjab Agriculture Dept Advises Farmers On Precautionary Measures
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised farmers to adopt timely precautionary measures to protect their crops and livestock in light of the recent flood situation.
A spokesperson for the department urged farmers to pay close attention to alerts issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and immediately shift their livestock and valuable belongings from flood-affected or vulnerable areas to safe locations. He stressed that quick action was essential to safeguard standing crops and agricultural land from further damage.
The department further recommended that seeds, fertilisers, and other inputs be stored in secure warehouses to prevent losses.
Farmers were also advised to move agricultural machinery and dairy farm livestock to elevated and safe sites.
The spokesperson added that once floodwater recedes, farmers should promptly drain fields to maintain soil fertility and crop health. He also encouraged them to seek guidance from nearby agricultural experts on land restoration and future crop cultivation, based on local conditions.
For assistance in emergencies, farmers can contact the Agriculture Helpline at 0800-17000, available Monday to Sunday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM.
