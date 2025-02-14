Punjab Agriculture dept employees offer Namaz-i-Istasqa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) All field formations of the Punjab Agriculture Department from the provincial to union council level offered Namaz-i-Istasqa (prayer for rain) to seek the Almighty’s blessings to rid of the ongoing dry weather conditions.

A spokesman for the department said here on Friday at the provincial level, as per the direction of Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, the prayer was offered and the main congregation of 'Namaz-i-Istasqa' was held here at Agriculture House.

Punjab Agricultue Information Director General Naveed Asmat Kahloon along with other officers and employees participated in the prayer. He said that special prayers were also offered for rainfall, which would leave a positive impact on wheat and other crops in the province.