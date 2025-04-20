Open Menu

Punjab Agriculture Dept Issues Urgent Crop Care Tips As Temperature Rises

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Punjab agriculture dept issues urgent crop care tips as temperature rises

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) With temperatures in South Punjab expected to soar 6 to 8 degrees Celsius above normal, the Punjab Agriculture Department has issued an urgent advisory to help farmers protect their crops from heat stress.

A department spokesperson urged farmers to inspect their fields daily and strictly follow official guidelines to minimize the damage caused by rising temperatures and possible sudden weather changes.

“Farmers should stop wheat harvesting and threshing during rainfall or strong winds,” the spokesperson warned.

He also emphasized shortening the irrigation interval for all standing crops, vegetables, mango, and citrus orchards to prevent dehydration due to extreme heat.

The official advised cotton growers to keep the weather in mind while sowing and to pay special attention to early sown cotton crops, which are vulnerable in such weather.

Farmers were encouraged to stay updated through the Agriculture Department’s official social media platforms for real-time advisories and weather alerts.

