Punjab Agriculture Dept Issues Urgent Crop Care Tips As Temperature Rises
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) With temperatures in South Punjab expected to soar 6 to 8 degrees Celsius above normal, the Punjab Agriculture Department has issued an urgent advisory to help farmers protect their crops from heat stress.
A department spokesperson urged farmers to inspect their fields daily and strictly follow official guidelines to minimize the damage caused by rising temperatures and possible sudden weather changes.
“Farmers should stop wheat harvesting and threshing during rainfall or strong winds,” the spokesperson warned.
He also emphasized shortening the irrigation interval for all standing crops, vegetables, mango, and citrus orchards to prevent dehydration due to extreme heat.
The official advised cotton growers to keep the weather in mind while sowing and to pay special attention to early sown cotton crops, which are vulnerable in such weather.
Farmers were encouraged to stay updated through the Agriculture Department’s official social media platforms for real-time advisories and weather alerts.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab agriculture dept issues urgent crop care tips as temperature rises5 minutes ago
-
15 child beggars taken into protective custody5 minutes ago
-
Woman shot dead in Rawat over land issue5 minutes ago
-
NDMA's NEOC advises caution as severe weather hits capital region5 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 9 law-breakers5 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive kicks off in ICT; sets target of over 460,000 children14 minutes ago
-
6 held for gambling on cockfighting in Rawat14 minutes ago
-
IRSA reduces water shortage to 27 % for Kharif season15 minutes ago
-
AC inspects market15 minutes ago
-
Gilani attends Chehlum of Rashid Ahmed15 minutes ago
-
Wheat burnt in two fire incidents in Layyah15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner asked to train subordinate staff in dealing business community with decency15 minutes ago