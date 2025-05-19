Punjab Agriculture Dept, Margalla Heavy Industry Taxila Sign MoU
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 10:59 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture department and Margalla Heavy Industry Taxila on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which the heavy industry Taxila would repair and restore 20 bulldozers of Punjab Agriculture department's field wing.
The MoU ceremony was held at Agriculture House here. Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo were also present.
Later, the minister while presiding over the meeting reviewed Punjab CM wheat support programme and affairs related to Kisan Card Phase II.
He said that under wheat support programme and Kisan Card Phase II, the fund transfer to farmers will begin from May 22 through Bank of Punjab.
Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said, "Scope of Kisan Card Phase II has been increased and last date for submitting applications for wheat support programme is May 31st."
An amount of Rs 10 billion would be given to 500,000 farmers under wheat support programme.
The bank of Punjab had approved more than 542,000 applications for Kisan card phase II while almost 500,000 applications had been verified by Punjab Land Records Authority.
