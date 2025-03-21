Punjab Agriculture Dept Organizes Largest Afforestation Event
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture department on Friday organized largest afforestation event at Kala Shah Kaku in connection with International Forest Day.
The event was attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture, Usama Khan Leghari, and Punjab Agriculture Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.
Usama Khan Leghari said, "Trees are being planted under the 'Green Punjab' initiative, in line with the vision of Punjab chief minister." He highlighted that international forest day was being celebrated across Punjab with great enthusiasm and the Agriculture department actively participated in all major environmental campaigns.
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo aid that millions of saplings were being planted in Punjab to mark World Forest Day. Both public and private institutions were playing an active role in the afforestation campaign, he said and added that more than 500,000 saplings were being planted under Punjab Agriculture department.
He emphasized that successful afforestation efforts were expected to significantly reduce environmental pollution.
He further said, "Agroforestry plays a crucial role in tackling the challenges of climate change."
The largest afforestation event was organized at Kala Shah Kaku, where 5,000 fruit-bearing trees were planted simultaneously, setting a unique example. The Punjab Agriculture department was also providing guidance at the farm level to promote agroforestry.
To ensure widespread participation, three agricultural universities were assigned separate afforestation targets under the department. International Forest Day was commemorated at the center, tehsil and district levels across Punjab.
During the event Usama Khan Leghari and Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, planted a sapling at the Rice Research Institute, Kala Shah Kaku.
