UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Agriculture Deptt Offering 50% Subsidy On Solar System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Punjab agriculture deptt offering 50% subsidy on solar system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Department is offering 50 % subsidy on provision of solar system to farmers with an aim to operate drip irrigation across the province.

According to official sources,the government has earmarked Rs 3.57 billion on provision of subsidy. Initially,the solar system would help energize machines to ensure the functioning of drip irrigation systems.

In the province, the direct sunlight was available for more than 8 hours and thus solar system could yield good results. About 20,000 acres would be energized through solar system facility in the province.

The installation of solar system would reduce expenses and offer more production because it ensured direct supply of water to plants. The peasants could contact agriculture department extension office for availing the subsidy facility.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Agriculture Government Billion

Recent Stories

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

36 minutes ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

36 minutes ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

51 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid commends successful completion ..

51 minutes ago

Gujranwala seeks Pak Army’s help for COVID-19 SO ..

1 hour ago

Former Sindh governor, CM Mumtaz Bhutto passes awa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.