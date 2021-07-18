Punjab agriculture deptt offering 50% subsidy on solar system

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Department is offering 50 % subsidy on provision of solar system to farmers with an aim to operate drip irrigation across the province.

According to official sources,the government has earmarked Rs 3.57 billion on provision of subsidy. Initially,the solar system would help energize machines to ensure the functioning of drip irrigation systems.

In the province, the direct sunlight was available for more than 8 hours and thus solar system could yield good results. About 20,000 acres would be energized through solar system facility in the province.

The installation of solar system would reduce expenses and offer more production because it ensured direct supply of water to plants. The peasants could contact agriculture department extension office for availing the subsidy facility.