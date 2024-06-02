Open Menu

Punjab Agriculture Deptt To Recruit 500 Graduates

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Punjab Agriculture Deptt to recruit 500 graduates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture Department will recruit 500 agriculture graduates in order to promote agriculture sector.

According to official sources, the recruitment will be made under Transforming Punjab Agriculture project.

The agriculture graduates will submit their applications at offices of Deputy Director concerned. The recruitment will be made at the same level, said official sources on Sunday.

Similarly, model agriculture centres will also be established in Sahiwal, Sargodha, Multan and Bahawalpur under the same project. Both initiative will surely help promote agriculture modern practices and facilitate the farming community.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Agriculture Sahiwal Sargodha Bahawalpur Same Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

18 hours ago
 SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case ris ..

SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

18 hours ago
 Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC

18 hours ago
 CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for ..

CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family

18 hours ago
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease fu ..

Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik

18 hours ago
 Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism a ..

Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..

18 hours ago
 PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier ..

PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps

18 hours ago
 Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, stu ..

Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers

18 hours ago
 NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3 ..

NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais

18 hours ago
 Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug pe ..

Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan