Punjab Agriculture Deptt to recruit 500 graduates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture Department will recruit 500 agriculture graduates in order to promote agriculture sector.

According to official sources, the recruitment will be made under Transforming Punjab Agriculture project.

The agriculture graduates will submit their applications at offices of Deputy Director concerned. The recruitment will be made at the same level, said official sources on Sunday.

Similarly, model agriculture centres will also be established in Sahiwal, Sargodha, Multan and Bahawalpur under the same project. Both initiative will surely help promote agriculture modern practices and facilitate the farming community.