Punjab agriculture minister discusses farmers issues with minister for water and power

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Sunday met Federal Minister for Water and Power Awais Leghari.

According to a handout issued here, during the meeting provision of uninterrupted electricity to farmers of Punjab and other facilities came under discussion.

Federal Minister assured the Punjab agriculture minister that his ministry would extend all possible support to Punjab Agriculture department in this regard.

Kirmani also apprised the federal minister about the progress on Punjab Chief Minister's Transforming Punjab Agriculture Plan under which tube-wells were being shifted to solar power. He said that hefty amount of Rs 12 billion had been allocated for shifting tube-wells to solar energy and this would help in saving electricity expenses.