Punjab Agriculture Minister Discusses Farmers Issues With Minister For Water And Power
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Sunday met Federal Minister for Water and Power Awais Leghari.
According to a handout issued here, during the meeting provision of uninterrupted electricity to farmers of Punjab and other facilities came under discussion.
Federal Minister assured the Punjab agriculture minister that his ministry would extend all possible support to Punjab Agriculture department in this regard.
Kirmani also apprised the federal minister about the progress on Punjab Chief Minister's Transforming Punjab Agriculture Plan under which tube-wells were being shifted to solar power. He said that hefty amount of Rs 12 billion had been allocated for shifting tube-wells to solar energy and this would help in saving electricity expenses.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Multifunctional public sports arena nears completion5 minutes ago
-
Rs.28m more generated from contracts of GBS, City Terminal5 minutes ago
-
Syed Fakhar Jihan expresses commitment to promotion of sports in the province45 minutes ago
-
Afghan soil was used for attack on Chinese nationals in Besham: Mohsin Naqvi55 minutes ago
-
Teachers protest against attending school during summer holidays1 hour ago
-
LESCO detects 85,055 power pilferers in 245 days1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 recovers dead body1 hour ago
-
'Safe City' project to be completed in two phases: Sindh Home Minister1 hour ago
-
Heat wave to prevail in Sindh1 hour ago
-
Six illegal arm holders held during operation1 hour ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of senior artist Talat Hussain1 hour ago
-
Edu ministry issues progress report of infrastructure improvement in ICT Schools1 hour ago