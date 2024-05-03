Open Menu

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani Opens Mobile Livestock Clinic In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 07:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Friday inaugurated the first mobile livestock clinic in the provincial capital to ensure best service delivery.

Addressing a ceremony held at Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department here,

he said that mobile van would reach the doorstep of people and provide free medical services to pet animals. He said that medicines, checkup and ultrasound facilities had been provided in the van.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani also reviewed the facilities being provided in the van.

A doctor, a veterinary assistant, an attendant and a driver would be present in the van during two shifts, he said and added that 25 more mobile vans would be operational across the province.

The minister said that people could feel free to contact toll free number 080009211 and 03316428829 for seeking guidance.

Punjab Livestock Secretary Masood Anwar and Livestock (Extension) Director General Asif Sahi were also present.

