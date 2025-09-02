Open Menu

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani For Extending Full Cooperation To Administrations In Rescue, Relief Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that full cooperation should be extended to divisional and district administrations in ongoing rescue and relief operations in flood hit areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that full cooperation should be extended to divisional and district administrations in ongoing rescue and relief operations in flood hit areas.

He said this while presiding over a joint meeting of the Agriculture and Livestock departments at Agriculture House here on Monday.

The meeting reviewed matters related to fodder, vaccines and feed for animals of flood-affected people during the ongoing flood situation.

He apprised that 1,100 officers and staff of the Agriculture department and 3,000 officers and staff of the Livestock department are participating in flood relief operations. He further directed that an initial survey of crop losses caused by floods be conducted, and all possible resources be utilized to support the flood-affected people.

He emphasized that the supply of fodder, feed and medicines for animals of the flood victims must be ensured under all circumstances. Arrangements should be made for silage, feed concentrate (Wanda) and straw for livestock, while vaccination against contagious diseases must also be made available.

Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani instructed that boats should be arranged with the cooperation of district administrations to deliver silage, feed, and essential medicines to animals stranded in floodwaters.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that the Agriculture department is playing an active role in rescue and relief operations for flood victims, and special tasks have been assigned to field formations in this regard.

