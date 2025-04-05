- Home
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Discussed Farm Mechanisation With Tractor Industry Officials
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) A meeting of senior representatives from the tractor manufacturing industry was held at Agriculture House, Lahore, chaired by Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.
The session focused on accelerating farm mechanisation across the province, with tractors identified as a cornerstone of this transformation.
In his remarks, Secretary Sahoo stressed that all available resources were being mobilised to implement comprehensive mechanisation initiatives in Punjab’s agriculture sector. He stressed the vital role tractors play in modernising farming practices and improving productivity.
Industry representatives commended the Punjab chief minister’s Green Tractor Programme, acknowledging its positive impact on both the agriculture sector and the struggling tractor manufacturing industry. They noted that economic challenges had caused a prolonged slowdown in production, but the Green Tractor Programme had revitalised operations and is expected to significantly boost agricultural output.
Highlighting the urgency of transitioning to modern, technology-driven farming, the representatives called for development of a long-term government strategy to sustain the momentum. They reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the government’s mechanisation agenda and submitted proposals to expand and extend the Green Tractor Programme.
Secretary Sahoo urged the private sector to actively collaborate with the Agriculture Department to promote mechanised farming across Punjab. He described the Green Tractor Programme as a milestone initiative and encouraged the industry to begin local manufacturing of modern harvesters, transplanters, and advanced machinery in partnership with international firms. He assured that the Punjab government would extend full support to these efforts.
