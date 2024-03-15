Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo visits fair price shops

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said on Friday that 51 fair price shops had been established across the province where 13 types of fruits, vegetables and other commodities of daily needs were being sold at 25 percent less rate than the open market.

He visited fair price shops at Model Bazaar Wahdat Road and Sabza Zar established under the Punjab Agriculture department here.

He said, "All these fair price shops remain open from 9 am till 5 pm and fresh vegetables, fruits, gram lentil and gram flour are available in abundance."

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo further said that there would be no compromise on the quality of the items available at these fair price shops.

During his visit, the Punjab Agriculture Secretary issued instructions to increase the number of ladies counters at fair price shops and provide essential items to them in packets.