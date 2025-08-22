Open Menu

Punjab Agriculture Secretary To Chair Meeting On Cotton Crop

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Punjab agriculture secretary to chair meeting on cotton crop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, was scheduled to visit Multan on Saturday, August 23, 2025, where he will chair a meeting to assess the current state of the cotton crop in the region.

The meeting will be held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, Multan, and will bring together key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.

The agenda included a comprehensive review of the ongoing cotton season and the formulation of a strategic plan for improved crop management in the coming weeks.

Participants will include Director Generals from the Punjab Agriculture Department, renowned agriculture consultant Dr. Muhammad Anjum Ali, experts from the private sector, the Chief Engineer of the Irrigation Department, progressive cotton growers, and other relevant officials.

