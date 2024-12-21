Punjab Agriculture Transformation Plan Balloting Held
Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Under the Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Transformation Plan, balloting for distribution of agricultural machinery and subsidy was held here.
The ceremony for holding balloting was held here which was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur (Sadar) Shair Ahmad Gondal and officials of the Agriculture Engineering Department Bahawalpur.
Through balloting, 12 farmers were selected to get subsidy and agricultural machinery under Chief Minister Agricultural Transformation Plan.
The Assistant Commissioner said that the Chief Minister had introduced revolutionary plans to encourage farmers community. He said that under the Chief Minister Agricultural Transformation Plan, 35 types of agricultural machinery were being provided to peasants on 60 percent subsidy. The farmers who attended the ceremony appreciated the Punjab government’s projects.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna
UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..
Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow
UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation
Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia
Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco
UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany
Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability
PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sargodha beautification, development projects discussed2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over six kg drugs; arrests three suspects2 minutes ago
-
27 farmers selected for subsidized agricultural machinery2 minutes ago
-
Christmas brings a message of peace and harmony: Archbishop Arshad2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Agriculture Transformation Plan balloting held2 minutes ago
-
Three held on carrying illegal arms, ammunitions3 minutes ago
-
Police seize 2,210gm heroin, arrest two drug peddlers3 minutes ago
-
United Club wins women cricket tourney12 minutes ago
-
Mob enters Pabbi Grid Station, damages record12 minutes ago
-
Two motorcyclists die in road accident12 minutes ago
-
KP's farmers forced to pay extortion: Governor Kundi12 minutes ago
-
EUM convocation on 22nd22 minutes ago