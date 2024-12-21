Punjab Agriculture Transformation Plan balloting held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Under the Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Transformation Plan, balloting for distribution of agricultural machinery and subsidy was held here.

The ceremony for holding balloting was held here which was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur (Sadar) Shair Ahmad Gondal and officials of the Agriculture Engineering Department Bahawalpur.

Through balloting, 12 farmers were selected to get subsidy and agricultural machinery under Chief Minister Agricultural Transformation Plan.

The Assistant Commissioner said that the Chief Minister had introduced revolutionary plans to encourage farmers community. He said that under the Chief Minister Agricultural Transformation Plan, 35 types of agricultural machinery were being provided to peasants on 60 percent subsidy. The farmers who attended the ceremony appreciated the Punjab government’s projects.