Open Menu

Punjab Agriculture Transformation Plan Balloting Held

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Punjab Agriculture Transformation Plan balloting held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Under the Chief Minister Punjab Agriculture Transformation Plan, balloting for distribution of agricultural machinery and subsidy was held here.

The ceremony for holding balloting was held here which was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur (Sadar) Shair Ahmad Gondal and officials of the Agriculture Engineering Department Bahawalpur.

Through balloting, 12 farmers were selected to get subsidy and agricultural machinery under Chief Minister Agricultural Transformation Plan.

The Assistant Commissioner said that the Chief Minister had introduced revolutionary plans to encourage farmers community. He said that under the Chief Minister Agricultural Transformation Plan, 35 types of agricultural machinery were being provided to peasants on 60 percent subsidy. The farmers who attended the ceremony appreciated the Punjab government’s projects.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Agriculture Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

27 minutes ago
 UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

1 hour ago
 UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

1 hour ago
 Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infi ..

Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..

1 hour ago
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory fo ..

Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairou ..

Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germa ..

UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany

2 hours ago
 Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership i ..

Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability

2 hours ago
 PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose bil ..

PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan