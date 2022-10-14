Punjab AIDS Control Program introduces new preventive medicine

The Punjab AIDS Control Program formally introduced a new medicine for prevention of HIV/AIDS here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab AIDS Control Program formally introduced a new medicine for prevention of HIV/AIDS here on Friday.

The new medicine was introduced as part of Pre Exposure Prophylaxis Program (PrEP) and it will help stop the transmission of HIV/AIDS virus from one person to another.

The PrEP was launched in a ceremony organized by the Punjab AIDS Control Program at a local hotel. Additional Secretary Vertical Programs Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Asim Raza was Chief Guest of the ceremony.

Program Director Dr. Awais Gohar said on the occasion that the launch of the PrEP was an important milestone for the province. He said that the PrEP would be extremely useful in healthcare settings. He said that healthcare staff engaged in complex surgeries of HIV/AIDS patients would greatly benefit from this initiative. He said that the medicine would be available free of cost at all centres of the Punjab AIDS Control Program.

Dr. Awais said that Post Exposure Prophylaxis medicines were already available to healthcare workers in case of accidental pricks, adding that now PrEP would reduce the risk of virus transmission for those intending to perform surgical procedures.

On the occasion, UNAIDS representative Dr. Rajwal said that due to advancement in research, new developments were taking place in the field of medicine every day. He said that the introduction of PrEP would prove to be very important in stopping the spread of the disease. He said that although there was no vaccine available for HIV/AIDS, there were effective medicines available by use of which a patient could lead normal life.

Treatment Coordinator PACP Dr. Atif said that HIV/AIDS virus transmitted through blood and body fluids, adding that the medicine would save people at greater risk of contracting the virus.

WHO expert on infectious diseases Dr. Irfan welcomed the introduction of PrEP and assured full support to the Punjab government from the WHO.

Chief Guest Additional Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Asim Raza said that prevention through awareness was the most effective strategy to stop the spread of infectious diseases. He said that everyone must play a part in saving human lives. He paid rich tribute to the medical staff treating HIV/AIDS patients. He said that the government was providing free counselling, testing and treatment facility to more than 17000 patients in the province. He said that medicines availability was being ensured in all districts of the province.

Later, a Question Answer session was organized and the panellists responded to queries of experts and participants.

Dr. Awais Gohar thanked partners UNDP, UNAIDS, WHO and UNICEF for their support.

Representative UNDP Ms. Heather Doyle, Dr. Yadullah from Hepatitis Control Program, officials of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, experts on infectious diseases, epidemiologists and community based as well as civil society organizations also attended the ceremony.