Punjab AIDS Control Program, WHO Complete Training Of 36 Districts' Doctors

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:54 PM

Punjab AIDS control program, WHO complete training of 36 districts' doctors

The Punjab Aids Control Program has completed training of Doctors and Councilors of 36 districts here in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Director program Dr Munir Ahmed Malik said that training session will help participants regarding diagnostic and treatment of HIV-AIDS patients.

He told that total 25 HIV-AIDS center were operation in 16 districts of the province where free medical facilities were being provided among patients adding that in next two months AIDS center would also be setup at every district.

The training would also be arranged for the Gynecologists and Child Specialists from next month, he added.

He said that AIDS disease was curable and its treatment was also available while masses should not be reluctant to visit nearest centers for treatment as provincial government was utilizing all resources to control AIDS.

The participants said that HIV patients avoid consultation of their diseases which also create more complications in the society adding that disease can be controlled with proper medication.

Dr Sikandar Waraich said that patients avoid discussing about disease which also creating negative impacts on health condition while urged for early treatment of disease to live life.

He also appreciated the efforts of AIDS control program and WHO over taking keen interest for training of doctors to control AIDS.

