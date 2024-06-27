Open Menu

Punjab Aims For Enhanced Universal Health Insurance: Khawaja Salman

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced the government's intent to enhance the universal health insurance program during a meeting at the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company on Thursday

The session, attended by representatives from various insurance companies, focused on improving the existing framework of the health insurance system.

The minister emphasized that all stakeholders are being engaged to refine the program. He highlighted the effective administration of the health card program under PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's leadership but acknowledged challenges in universalizing the health card facility. “We want to provide the real benefits of the Universal Health Insurance Program to the people,” he said.

He noted that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is committed to improving government hospital conditions, aiming for a system where "healthy citizens pay for the sick and the rich pay for the poor.” He stressed the need for a sustainable model for the universal health insurance program.

Dr. Ali Razak, CEO of the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company, provided a briefing on the program's current status. The meeting saw positive responses from representatives of State Life Insurance Company, Adamjee Insurance, and other insurers, who lauded the expert suggestions for the program's improvement.

