Punjab Air Ambulance Rescues 70 Patients From Far-flung Districts
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Air Ambulance Service of the Punjab government successfully shifts 70 critical patients from far-flung areas to specialized hospitals for better treatment.
Among them, 38 patients were shifted from Bahawalnagar, 25 from Mianwali, two from Rahim Yar Khan, and one each from Bahawalpur, Parachinar, Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot. The patients shifted on the Air Ambulance included 54 cardiology, 8 spinal injury, 2 head injury and 6 other ailments.
The spokesperson for Punjab Emergency Services Department said that launching the Air Ambulance Service in Punjab was a challenging task. "It was essential to find a reliable air service capable of providing an air ambulance on just 30 minutes' notice, ensuring the swift transfer of critically ill and injured patients to specialized hospitals equipped with modern medical facilities.
Initially, some air agencies failed to meet the essential emergency response requirements for immediate patient transfers despite several opportunities, making the search for a suitable service provider a challenge," he added.
However, Punjab now has a fully operational Air Ambulance Service that has so far successfully shifted 70 patients and emerged as a beacon of hope for critical patients of far-flung areas, providing them with the access to specialized treatment especially patients from districts of Bahawalnagar and Mianwali, he maintained.
