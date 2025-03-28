Punjab Air Ambulance Service transfers 100 critically ill patients from remote areas

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Air Ambulance Service has successfully transferred 100 critically ill patients from remote areas to hospitals.

In a statement issued on Friday, he highlighted that the Punjab Air Ambulance Service is the first of its kind in Pakistan, aimed at providing swift and modern medical assistance to patients in far-flung regions.

According to the minister, the service has so far transferred 57 patients from Bahawalnagar, 36 from Mianwali, two from Rahim Yar Khan, and five from other cities. He described the initiative as a revolutionary step toward ensuring immediate medical aid, emphasizing that the air ambulance is equipped to respond promptly upon receiving patient transfer requests.

Khawaja Salman Rafique further revealed that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the construction of airports in Bhakkar and Bahawalnagar to enhance the efficiency of the air ambulance service. He also appreciated the efforts of Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer for his contributions to the program’s success.

The Punjab government remains committed to improving healthcare facilities, with the Air Ambulance Service standing as a flagship initiative for emergency medical assistance.