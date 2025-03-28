Punjab Air Ambulance Service Transfers 100 Critically Ill Patients From Remote Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has announced that, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Air Ambulance Service has successfully transferred 100 critically ill patients from remote areas to hospitals.
In a statement issued on Friday, he highlighted that the Punjab Air Ambulance Service is the first of its kind in Pakistan, aimed at providing swift and modern medical assistance to patients in far-flung regions.
According to the minister, the service has so far transferred 57 patients from Bahawalnagar, 36 from Mianwali, two from Rahim Yar Khan, and five from other cities. He described the initiative as a revolutionary step toward ensuring immediate medical aid, emphasizing that the air ambulance is equipped to respond promptly upon receiving patient transfer requests.
Khawaja Salman Rafique further revealed that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the construction of airports in Bhakkar and Bahawalnagar to enhance the efficiency of the air ambulance service. He also appreciated the efforts of Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer for his contributions to the program’s success.
The Punjab government remains committed to improving healthcare facilities, with the Air Ambulance Service standing as a flagship initiative for emergency medical assistance.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue
Under directives of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi approves AED6.75 bi ..
Over half of northern Gaza under forced evacuation orders: OHCHR
Gaza’s population living in unrelenting nightmare: WHO
UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation of 188 injured people, family members fro ..
Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..
Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow
DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conforma ..
Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards
Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,00 ..
Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cheque distribution ceremony held at DIGP office Nawabshah6 minutes ago
-
Citizen should take part in tree plantation drive for making it successful: DC Ziarat6 minutes ago
-
FESCO control room for uninterrupted power supply on Eid6 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects four meters6 minutes ago
-
Punjab appoints 281 senior registrars, medical officers in teaching hospitals6 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt ensuring best facilities at PIC: Health minister6 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding upcoming polio campaign6 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court6 minutes ago
-
Punjab Air Ambulance Service transfers 100 critically ill patients from remote areas6 minutes ago
-
DC Quetta directs to make strategy for resolving vaccination drive’s security issues16 minutes ago
-
President meets ambassadors designate16 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Govt determined to curb terrorism activities for maintaining durable peace: Ministers56 minutes ago