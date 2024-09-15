Open Menu

Punjab All Set For Grand Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Celebrations: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Punjab all set for grand Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain on Sunday assured that the provincial government is taking all necessary measures to celebrate the birthday of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) with the dignity and reverence.

Talking to a private news channel, Shafay Hussain confirmed that the provincial government is committed to providing a secure environment for the processions and celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) through robust security arrangements.

Minister Shafay Hussain added that the district administration is giving the final touches to the comprehensive security plan and ensuring the safety and security of devotees during the celebrations.

Shafay also appealed to Ulema and religious scholars from all sects to play a constructive role in maintaining law and order during the Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, ensuring a peaceful and harmonious environment for all.

To bolster security measures, the district administration has set up a dedicated control room to closely monitor the processions and gatherings during Eid Milad-un-Nabi, he mentioned.

He said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, he was personally visiting the entire province to review the security arrangements.

