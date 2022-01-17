Punjab all set to complete 162 health projects by June 22: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday announced that the Punjab government would complete all 162 development schemes of health sector before June 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday announced that the Punjab government would complete all 162 development schemes of health sector before June 2022.

She announced this while presiding over a meeting here at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department. Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch, Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, Special Secretary Development and other officials were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Health Minister reviewed progress on fresh hiring in the P&SHD, South Punjab, Prime Minister Health Initiative, mobile Health Units and Mother and Child hospitals.

Secretary P&SHD Imran Sikander Baloch shared the status of ongoing recruitment drive and the progress on development initiatives.

The provincial minister said that the up-gradation of public sector health facilities under the Prime Minister health initiative was in accordance largely with timelines, adding that Mother and Child hospitals at Mianwali, Attock, Layyah, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar were underway at a fast pace.

She said that the projects inching closer to completion were mother and child hospitals, development schemes, balance work of revamping of THQs and DHQs, revamping of all THQs, trauma centers and other schemes.

She said that all officials had been asked to complete the ongoing development schemes in time, adding that the credit for provision of these facilities went to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

She said that as a worker of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she was doing here work for coming generations, adding that like Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Crad, "We will provide new facilities to people of the province".