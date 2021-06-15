Punjab allocates 1,450 mln for Mines & Minerals sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has allocated a development budget amounting of Rs 1,450 million for Mines and Minerals sector for the financial year of 2021-22.

According the budget documents issued here on Monday, Rs 168.2 million had been allocated for on-going schemes, whereas, Rs 393.8 million had been allocated for new schemes and Rs 8,88 million for other development programme (ODP).

Out of five on-going schemes, Punjab government has earmarked Rs 47.67 million for potential revelation of placer gold in river Indus at Attock, Rs 15.59 for rehabilitation of mines rescue and safety station Khushab, Rs 20 million for rehabilitation of mines survey institute at Mianwalli, Rs 73.

3 million for strengthening and utilization of working of inspectorate of mines Lahore, Rs 11.60 for provision of equipment for inspection regime.

Moreover, out of ten new schemes, Rs 75 million had been allocated for digitize royalty monitoring of miners for the office of Deputy Director Chakwal, Rs 85 million for construction of office building of Chief Inspectorate of Mines Punjab Lahore, Rs 79.82 million for strengthening of Directorate General Mine & Minerals Punjab etc.

The government also allocated Rs 888 million for Punjab Mineral Company under other development programme.