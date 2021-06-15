Punjab allocates 400 mln for HR, labour development

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has allocated a development budget amounting of Rs 400 million for Labour and Human Resource development for the financial year of 2021-22.

According the budget documents issued here on Monday, Rs 229.6 million had been allocated for on-going schemes, whereas, Rs 130.3 million had been allocated for new schemes and Rs 40 million for other development programme.

Out of three on-going schemes, Punjab government earmarked Rs 16.81 million for construction of office building Directorate Labour Welfare South Lahore, Rs 191.4 for establishment of jobs centers in province, Rs 21.

29 for capacity building of OSH regimes to promote safer working conditions at workplaces in various cities.

Moreover, out of three new schemes, Rs 35.39 million had been allocated for construction of office building Directorate Labour Welfare North Lahore, Rs 70 million for strengthening of labour inspection regime to ensure workplace compliance in Punjab, Rs 25 million for Punjab home based and domestic workers survey.

The Punjab government also allocated Rs 40 million for social security health facilities Taunsa/DG Khan under other development programme.