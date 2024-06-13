Open Menu

Punjab Allocates Rs. 17 Bln For Higher Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Punjab allocates Rs. 17 bln for higher education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 17 billion for higher education in the financial year 2024-25 budget.

According to the budget document, a sum of Rs. 7.39 billion will be spent on 81 ongoing schemes, Rs. 7 billion earmarked for seven new schemes and 2.

61 billion were allocated for other development program.

Notably, Rs 6 billion have been allocated for CM Laptop Program and Rs 500 million for establishment of National University Murree. A notable initiatives among the new projects are biometric attendance system for teaching/non-teaching staff in colleges of Punjab and establishment of government Boys Degree College Khuddian, Kasur.

