Punjab allocates Rs 442 billion for education sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab government has earmarked an amount of Rs 442 billion for education sector in the provincial budget 2021-22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has earmarked an amount of Rs 442 billion for education sector in the provincial budget 2021-22.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht in his budget speech said that Rs 54 billion would be spent on development schemes and Rs 388 billion would be spent for current expenditures in education sector.

He announced to launch Insaaf School Up-gradation Programme to ensure enrollment of maximum number of the out of school children to schools. He added that an amount of Rs 6.5 billion was allocated under the initiative to upgrade 8360 Primary schools to the level of elementary which was 25 percent of the total schools in Punjab.

The Finance Minister elaborated that 40 percent, out of the total 8360 schools would be upgraded in South Punjab. He said that under the Insaaf School Programme, more than 2 million out of school children would be enrolled back to schools across the province.

An amount of Rs 23 billion has been allocated for the provision of education to 3.

3 million children through the Punjab Education Foundation.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government will spend Rs 15 billion for development initiatives of Higher Education which is 285 percent more than fiscal year 2020-21.

The Punjab government had established 6 new universities in various districts while approval has been granted to set up 8 more in Attock, Gujranwala, Rajanpur, Pakpattan, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Layyah and Sialkot . During the next fiscal year, 7 new universities would be established in Bahawalnagar, Toba Tek Singh, DG Khan, Kasur and Sheikhupura.

He said the Punjab government would establish a world class Engineering and Technology university in Sialkot with an amount of Rs 17 billion which would prove a milestone for engineering and technical education.

According to budget documents, the Punjab government will continue Rehmatullil Alameen (PBUH )scholarships with Rs 834 million and 15,000 students would get benefits under the scheme.