UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Allocates Rs 442 Billion For Education Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 07:13 PM

Punjab allocates Rs 442 billion for education sector

The Punjab government has earmarked an amount of Rs 442 billion for education sector in the provincial budget 2021-22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has earmarked an amount of Rs 442 billion for education sector in the provincial budget 2021-22.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht in his budget speech said that Rs 54 billion would be spent on development schemes and Rs 388 billion would be spent for current expenditures in education sector.

He announced to launch Insaaf School Up-gradation Programme to ensure enrollment of maximum number of the out of school children to schools. He added that an amount of Rs 6.5 billion was allocated under the initiative to upgrade 8360 Primary schools to the level of elementary which was 25 percent of the total schools in Punjab.

The Finance Minister elaborated that 40 percent, out of the total 8360 schools would be upgraded in South Punjab. He said that under the Insaaf School Programme, more than 2 million out of school children would be enrolled back to schools across the province.

An amount of Rs 23 billion has been allocated for the provision of education to 3.

3 million children through the Punjab Education Foundation.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government will spend Rs 15 billion for development initiatives of Higher Education which is 285 percent more than fiscal year 2020-21.

The Punjab government had established 6 new universities in various districts while approval has been granted to set up 8 more in Attock, Gujranwala, Rajanpur, Pakpattan, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Layyah and Sialkot . During the next fiscal year, 7 new universities would be established in Bahawalnagar, Toba Tek Singh, DG Khan, Kasur and Sheikhupura.

He said the Punjab government would establish a world class Engineering and Technology university in Sialkot with an amount of Rs 17 billion which would prove a milestone for engineering and technical education.

According to budget documents, the Punjab government will continue Rehmatullil Alameen (PBUH )scholarships with Rs 834 million and 15,000 students would get benefits under the scheme.

Related Topics

World Technology Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Kasur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Hafizabad Pakpattan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Attock Billion Million Punjab Education Foundation

Recent Stories

'Unique' boat built by homeless Poles prepares to ..

4 minutes ago

Three women commits suicide in Tharparkar

4 minutes ago

PESCO notifies power shutdown for Peshawar, Swat

4 minutes ago

Punjab budget highlights

4 minutes ago

Malaysia reports 4,949 new COVID-19 cases, 60 new ..

7 minutes ago

Rs 17.212 bln earmarked for Primary & Secondary He ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.