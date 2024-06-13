Punjab allocates Rs. 4bln for Forestry in FY2024-25 budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 4 billion for Forestry sector in the financial year 2024-25 budget. According to the budget document, Rs. 2.370 billion will be directed towards ongoing schemes, while Rs.

1.630 billion earmarked for new projects.

A notable initiative among the new projects is establishment of an Eco Tourism Facility at Lal Suhanara National Park. The facility aims to promote sustainable tourism and conservation efforts in the region.

.