Open Menu

Punjab Allocates Rs. 4bln For Forestry In FY2024-25 Budget

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Punjab allocates Rs. 4bln for Forestry in FY2024-25 budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 4 billion for Forestry sector in the financial year 2024-25 budget. According to the budget document, Rs. 2.370 billion will be directed towards ongoing schemes, while Rs.

1.630 billion earmarked for new projects.

A notable initiative among the new projects is establishment of an Eco Tourism Facility at Lal Suhanara National Park. The facility aims to promote sustainable tourism and conservation efforts in the region.

.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Budget Billion

Recent Stories

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

1 hour ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

4 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

6 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

6 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

19 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

19 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

19 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan