Punjab Announces Summer Vacation For Schools Amid Heatwave
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Punjab government has announced summer vacations for all schools across the province from May 28 to August 14, 2025.
The decision has been taken to start the vacation before the scheduled dates due to the ongoing severe heatwave.
The notification issued, declares revised school timings from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM will be implemented until vacations begin.
Provincial education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has also confirmed the schedule through his message on a social media outlet.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned of temperatures 4-6°C above normal, advising precautions against heat-related illnesses.
