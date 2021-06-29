Punjab announces summer vacation from July 1

The Punjab government has decided to close down schools across the province for summer vacation from July 1 (Thursday) to August 1 ( Sunday). The schools will reopen from August 2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has decided to close down schools across the province for summer vacation from July 1 (Thursday) to August 1 ( Sunday). The schools will reopen from August 2.

Provincial school education Minsiter Dr. Murad Raas, in a tweet here on Tuesday evening, urged the children and their families to follow coronavirus SOPs issued by the government.

The traditional summer vacations of over two months have been reduced to a month only this year to make up for the lost academic work due to the Covid-19 pandemic which forced the governments across the globe to impose strict lockdowns with a view to contain the deadly virus.

Pakistan government has won international acclaim for effectively controlling the third wave of the virus and educational activities have been partially restored in all educational institutions in the country under SOPs.

The advent of Eid-ul-Azha during the month long summer break requires more caution and implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

The month long summer vacation will provide a much needed relief to the children from the sweltering heat.